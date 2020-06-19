Air Quality Alert, Juneteenth event forecast

An *AIR QUALITY ALERT* has been issued for the Baton Rouge area for today (Friday). Light morning winds will reduce pollutant dispersion, and continued warm temperatures and sunny skies will enhance ozone formation. Therefore, air quality levels will be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in the Baton Rouge area. You can help mitigate this issue and reduce emissions by driving less and refueling very early or very late in the day.

Morning levels came in around 108, but as the sun comes up this number will increase. Pollution will be most concentrated in the afternoon hours.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Mostly sunny skies for your Friday. Temperatures will reach the low 90s by the afternoon hours. The coastal areas could see a few more showers in the afternoon hours as well. Humidity is making a return this afternoon, but the weather will cooperate with any Juneteenth events this evening. Overnight, temperatures will bottom out in the lower 70s.

Up Next: Expect temperatures in the low 90s this weekend. Overnight lows remain in the very low 70s. Mostly sunny skies and humidity will be back. Father’s Day looks mostly dry, but we can’t rule out a shower or two in the afternoon. We will return to a summertime pattern of afternoon pop-up showers on Monday with larger rain coverage expected next week. Late morning and early afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be a possibility every day next week starting on Monday.

The Tropics: No active advisories.

THE EXPLANATION:

Dew points have begun the climb back up to average (in the 70s). With little deep moisture, convection is very unlikely inland. Coastal areas will have more available moisture and a high chance of showers and thunderstorms during peak heating hours. Summertime popup convection is likely to return on Monday as the low lifts out and a trough moves down over the northern Gulf Coast. Convective activity will live and die by the light of the sun. Once temperatures begin to climb in the later morning hours, precipitation probability will increase. Starting Monday, a 40-60% chance each day is likely.

--Marisa

