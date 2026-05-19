Ready Louisiana Coalition pushes lawmakers to fund early childhood programs

BATON ROUGE — A coalition focused on early education gathered at the state capitol to push lawmakers to keep funding childhood programs during this year's legislative session.

The Ready Louisiana Coalition hosted an Early Education Day event, calling on legislators to continue investing in early childhood programs and the state Early Childhood Education Fund.

A bill tied to that effort has already cleared the House and the Senate Education Committee. Rep. Freiberg's HB 992 is now awaiting a final vote on the Senate floor.