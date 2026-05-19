77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ready Louisiana Coalition pushes lawmakers to fund early childhood programs

2 hours 17 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, May 19 2026 May 19, 2026 May 19, 2026 7:48 PM May 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A coalition focused on early education gathered at the state capitol to push lawmakers to keep funding childhood programs during this year's legislative session.

The Ready Louisiana Coalition hosted an Early Education Day event, calling on legislators to continue investing in early childhood programs and the state Early Childhood Education Fund.

Trending News

A bill tied to that effort has already cleared the House and the Senate Education Committee. Rep. Freiberg's HB 992 is now awaiting a final vote on the Senate floor.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days