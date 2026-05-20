Walker man arrested after standoff on Tuesday evening

WALKER - The Walker Police Department arrested a man following a domestic disturbance call that turned into a standoff, according to officials.

The police department said that, around 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, police arrived to see Marcus Paul Groves, 42, arguing with other occupants of the residence. He then displayed a firearm and threatened officers with violence, officials said.

Officers then moved back from the door of the residence while Groves remained inside, refusing police orders to surrender. Other people were also reported to be inside the residence. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office was called to assist.

After deputies arrived, deputies were able to talk to Groves and persuade him out of the house, with a K-9 apprehension bringing an end to the standoff.

Groves was booked for aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.