Louisiana Democrats urge state lawmakers to introduce 'The Lacy Law' following new footage of crash

1 hour 3 minutes 35 seconds ago Saturday, October 04 2025 Oct 4, 2025 October 04, 2025 2:44 PM October 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Democratic Party is urging legislators to introduce a law to protect people against false reporting from law enforcement after new footage emerged of a crash Louisiana State Police arrested Kyren Lacy for.

In their statement, the party said it is calling on the legislature to pass "The Lacy Law," which would prevent false reporting and wrongful accusations by law enforcement officers. This comes after Lacy's attorney Matt Ory shared new footage with H10 TV and new information that Ory said exonerated Lacy.

"This legislation must include strict penalties for officers or agencies found to have deliberately fabricated or misrepresented evidence, as well as measures to protect citizens’ rights and restore public confidence in our justice system," Dadrius Lanus, executive director of the Louisiana Democratic Party, said.

The party also called on La. Attorney General Liz Murrill to investigate "the wrongful accusations made against Mr. Lacy."

