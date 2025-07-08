AG's office back in investigation of slain St. Gabriel police captain at Iberville sheriff's request

ST. GABRIEL - Following the revelation of potential corruption by the late St. Gabriel Police Captain Devin Boutte, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi is once again calling on the Attorney General to help his department investigate.

Stassi says he was first tipped off about Boutte about three weeks before his death. The tip was about his potential drug dealing and other incidents. According to Boutte's boyfriend, and admitted killer Warren Mitchell, Boutte provided him with drugs to sell.

Stassi says he asked the attorney general's office to investigate Boutte then, but it's unclear if they had actually started before his death.

Monday, Attorney General Liz Murrill's team sent a statement saying since Boutte is no longer living, the investigation on their end was over. However, in light of some of latest allegations, Stassi has asked them to come back, he says, in the name of "transparency."

“Yesterday, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi asked that we continue to provide assistance to his office," said Murrill.

When asked whether their investigation would now go beyond Boutte and into the whole police department, Stassi said they're just focusing on Boutte for now and following up on tips they have received.

The AG's office had no further comment on their part in the investigation.