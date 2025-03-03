After witnessing three decades worth of car wrecks at intersection, traffic study requested

BATON ROUGE - After several car accidents, including one into his house, Linwood Wrights is speaking with 2 On Your Side and hoping to get a stoplight at the busy intersection near his front door.

Wrights has lived in his home at the corner of Winbourne Avenue and E. Brookstown Road for about 30 years. He's watched as the area has grown and changed around him. Now, there's a school, daycare, churches, and a new BREC park entrance.

E. Brookstown Road connects Winbourne Avenue and Prescott Road. Many people use it to get back and forth between the busy roads. Wrights says while the speed limit on Winbourne Avenue is 40 miles per hour and 20 during school zone hours, traffic reaches 60 miles per hour at times.

Drivers waiting to turn left from Winbourne Avenue onto E. Brookstown Road aren't always able to correctly gauge how fast the oncoming drivers are going. Others making the turn from E. Brookstown Road get caught in a similar situation. Right now, there's a stop sign at E. Brookstown Road for drivers making turns onto Winbourne Avenue and Wrights says it's often knocked down by cars.

"I'm trying to get a traffic light here, that would help some," Wrights said.

Last year, Wrights says a car drove right into his house. Another ran into a car in his driveway and sped off. Sunday night, a car drove through his neighbor's front yard. About two weeks ago, EMS arrived and had to use the jaws of life to help someone involved in a three-car wreck.

He has lost track of how many times he's called for help over the years. Wrights has been in contact with 2 On Your Side about the busy intersection for months and has also contacted the city about a traffic study.

"My grandkids come over sometimes, I'm afraid," he said.

Traffic and Engineering has not had an opportunity to conduct a traffic count study at this intersection. The city says it is currently dealing with hundreds of requests for traffic studies and the city-parish only has one group that conducts traffic count studies. However, the city is requesting that a traffic count be concluded by the end of March. Once that data is provided, the city will be able to determine if a signal is warranted or not.