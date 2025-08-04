After reflecting on first year, EBR superintendent says changes coming for upcoming school year

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent LaMont Cole reflected on his first year serving in the leadership position at the Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday.

Cole said that in his first year, he focused on realignment strategies to serve students within the school system better. This year, he said he will implement changes to make sure the needs of students are being met.

He said the school system is emphasizing early childhood education, and they are adding two foundational learning centers at Merrydale Elementary and Melrose Elementary.

“Children oftentimes in this community don’t have access to early childhood education," Cole said. "We understand that access to an early childhood education is vital for student success.”

In response to last year's high absence and truancy rates, Cole said they are adjusting the start times for six schools:

- Capitol High School

- Glen Oaks High School

- Merrydale Elementary

- Melrose Elementary

- Capitol Elementary

- Glen Oaks Park Elementary.

“All of the healthcare experts have said to us that when adolescent children, in particular, start school later, they do better. So we have some of the earliest start times in the state and in the country,” Cole said.

He said the elementary schools will now start at 8 a.m., and the high schools will shift to 8:50 a.m.

In May, five EBR School System tax mileages were renewed. Cole said that with the unwavering support from the community, the tax renewals will help with teacher salaries and the health and wellness of students.

“This year we’ll be able to have a nurse at every school, so we’re excited about having a nurse servicing every school," Cole said. "We’re also excited about having mental health support at every school. That way, students who are experiencing challenges in his or her community will have access to therapy.”

Cole said families can expect changes this school year that will help students succeed and create a better experience within the classrooms.