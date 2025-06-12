85°
EBR School Board approves changes to start, end times for six schools

1 hour 5 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, June 12 2025 Jun 12, 2025 June 12, 2025 6:06 PM June 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System approved proposed changes to start and end times at six schools in the district at its Thursday meeting.

Capitol High School, Capitol Elementary School, Glen Oaks High School, Glen Oaks Park Elementary School, Melrose Elementary School and Merrydale Elementary School will all start at different times under the new proposal.

The middle and high schools will start later at 8:50 a.m. and end at 4:05 p.m., while the elementary schools would start later at 8 a.m. and end at 3:15 p.m.

The six schools were selected for Phase I of the Students First Realignment Plan based on student enrollment and transportation logistics. According to the school board, the changes are being made with the district's long-term goals for operational efficiency and student well-being in mind.

