After hours-long standoff, deputies arrest suspect accused of killing neighbor
BATON ROUGE - Deputies were in a standoff for four hours on W. Chalfont Drive Saturday with a person suspected of shooting and killing their neighbor.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of W Chalfont Drive.
The victim, 26-year-old Ronald Leduff of W. Chalfont Drive, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Witnesses told WBRZ the suspected shooter was neighbors with the victim, who had just moved to the area.
Deputies took the suspected shooter into custody shortly before 8 p.m.
This is a developing story.
