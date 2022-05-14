76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

After hours-long standoff, deputies arrest suspect accused of killing neighbor

2 hours 35 minutes 57 seconds ago Saturday, May 14 2022 May 14, 2022 May 14, 2022 7:43 PM May 14, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies were in a standoff for four hours on W. Chalfont Drive Saturday with a person suspected of shooting and killing their neighbor. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of W Chalfont Drive.

The victim, 26-year-old Ronald Leduff of W. Chalfont Drive, was taken to the hospital where he later died. 

Witnesses told WBRZ the suspected shooter was neighbors with the victim, who had just moved to the area. 

Deputies took the suspected shooter into custody shortly before 8 p.m. 

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days