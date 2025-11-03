After building materials delivered to wrong house, flooring remains missing

PORT ALLEN - One woman is taking on a home improvement project and plans to renovate her kitchen and patio, and install a new roof. But her DIY hit an unexpected snag when some of her building materials went missing.

It's been two weeks since Develyn Nelson purchased items from Lowe's. She spent about $1,200 on sheetrock, flooring, and wood. The material was set to be delivered on Oct. 22, but by that evening, Nelson was still waiting for them to arrive.

The next morning, Nelson called Lowe's, which told her the materials had been delivered. The proof-of-delivery photo shows a brick house, with several items in a carport.

"It's not my house. It was a brick house which is down the street," Nelson said.

She got in her car and left looking for the house in the photo. She found her lumber and sheetrock and called Lowe's to tell them. A truck came by later to move the items to her house. She has almost everything accounted for.

"They didn't have my vinyl flooring," she said.

Two weeks later, no one can tell her where her material is, nor can they offer her a refund. During that time, Nelson has been on the phone speaking with Lowe's, driving back and forth to get to the bottom of what happened. She also filed a report with the sheriff's office for the missing flooring.

"Then they gave me the number for the drivers; I don't want the number for the drivers. I gave you my money, I shouldn't have to contact the drivers," Nelson said.

Monday morning, 2 On Your Side reached out to Lowe's. Nelson's information has been relayed to Lowe's Customer Relations team, which is reviewing the claim.

Even though Nelson's project is a bit behind schedule, she hopes to get the situation resolved and expects to hear back from Lowe's soon.