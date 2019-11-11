After big win, could LSU face Alabama again?

BATON ROUGE - 48 hours after LSU beat Alabama for the first time since 2011, some fans think a second matchup could be in the cards.

"It's deja vu from 20-11," ESPN sports radio host, Matt Moscona said. "'Bama fatigue' is real, not only with pundits but with fans as well."

In 2011, after beating Alabama in Tuscaloosa 9-6, the Tigers would face off against its SEC foe two months later in the BCS National Title Game. Alabama would win the rematch 21-0.

In eight years, some fans' feelings about another meeting seemed to have changed.

"It's not 2011, I'm not afraid," one caller said.

Alabama has made the College Football Playoff every year since the format was introduced in 2015. This year, Moscona doesn't think a one-loss Crimson Tide team will make it.

"Even if they win out, the best wins Alabama's gonna have against Auburn, which might be a four-loss team, and Texas A&M, which will likely also be a four-loss team," Moscona said. "They just don't have the resume they've had in years past."

According to ESPN's Allstate Playoff Predictor, LSU has an 87% chance to make the playoff after Saturday's win. Alabama has a 40% shot. Moscona says things are bound to change before the final teams are chosen.

"It's very fluid week in, week out with what the playoff committee does," Moscona said. "Very seldom does it ever stay static week to week. "You have a month left of games still remaining."

As for players and coaches, LSU isn't looking at the possibility of a rematch.

"Well, yeah, this could happen again," head coach, Ed Orgeron said. "Never can tell. The focus is going to be on Ole Miss. I won't talk to them about that. But I will talk to them about leaving it alone after today. Let it go. Move forward."

While nothing is set in stone yet, it seems the talk of another battle between the Tigers and the Tide is going anywhere.

"There's a threat that surely you could lose that game if you play them again," Moscona said. But there's also that side of it where you have to legitimately say, you've played on the field once they don't deserve another shot."