After being evicted after moving out of apartment, man receives help from 2 On Your Side

BATON ROUGE - A man who was evicted after he moved out is getting some help from 2 On Your Side.

Kentrell Valentine was evicted after he cleaned up and left his apartment. He had no idea about the eviction and also owed several hundred dollars. Someone saw his story with Brittany Weiss and offered to help out.

Tuesday morning, Valentine and Weiss met at the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority to clear his debt of $834.50. The donation is something Valentine is thankful for.

"I really appreciate it that was very helpful," he said.

Valentine moved out of his apartment at Kelly Terrace the first week of the year. After cleaning the unit and removing his belongings, he went to turn in his key at the Housing Authority and it was not accepted. Last month, he applied for a new place to live and that's when he learned about the eviction on his credit report.

In December, Valentine met with the Housing Authority and told them he'd vacate his unit because he did not feel safe. The Housing Authority confirms this meeting but tells 2 On Your Side that Valentine needed to provide a written 30-day notice if he planned to move. He never put his intentions in writing.

The debt has now been cleared. As for the eviction, the Housing Authority says Valentine must speak to a lawyer.

Valentine was told on Tuesday that he'd be getting his deposit back along with a letter from the Housing Authority letting his future landlord know that his debt has been paid.