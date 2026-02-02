After 8 escaped, 2 stole a school bus, 3 were caught nearby and 3 made it hours away, report says

LAKE PROVIDENCE — Two inmates who were among eight who fled a northern Louisiana jail commandeered a bus and fled to Arkansas before being captured, according to a published report.

The Advocate said Savion Wheeler, 31, of Acadia Parish and Hugo Molina, 27, of East Baton Rouge Parish were spotted early Friday in Lake Providence and led police on a chase to Lake Village, Arkansas. Another inmate from East Baton Rouge, Trenton Taplin, 29, was captured near the River Bend Detention Center.

Yet another from East Baton Rouge, Destin Brogan, 22, was among two escapees captured in Lake Providence after a man held a gun on them and notified deputies.

Two other inmates were found in Mississippi and one was found in Alexandria.

At the time of the escape, the jail had no electricity and no heat because of an ice storm.

Brogan is awaiting a May 11 trial for second-degree murder in East Baton Rouge Parish. He's accused in a 2022 shooting at a Yorkfield Drive apartment.

Molina was indicted in 2024 on a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly beat his roommate to death in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Taplin is awaiting trial on first-degree murder and attempted murder connected to a 2020 shooting off Plank Road. Taplin is due in court on April 11.