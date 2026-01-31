Latest Weather Blog
Demond Wilson, 'Sanford and Son' star, dies at 79
NEW YORK (ABC News) — Demond Wilson, the actor best known for his starring role as Lamont Sanford on the beloved NBC sitcom "Sanford and Son," has died. He was 79.
News of Wilson’s death was confirmed to ABC News in a statement from his longtime publicist, Mark Goldman of Goldman McCormick PR.
"The family of Demond Wilson is deeply saddened by his passing," the statement read.
Goldman added, “Personally, I had the privilege of working with Demond for 15 years, and his loss is profoundly felt. He was an unbelievable man, and his impact will never be forgotten. The family appreciates the support and understanding of the community during this difficult time."
He added that no further details were available and Wilson's family had no information to share.
Born Grady Demond Wilson, the actor began building his career in the early 1970s, making an uncredited appearance in the 1970 film "Cotton Comes to Harlem."
He went on to land small roles in several high-profile television series, including "All in the Family," "Mission: Impossible," and "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In."
Wilson’s breakthrough came in 1972 when he was cast as Lamont Sanford, the level-headed son and business partner to Redd Foxx's Fred Sanford, on "Sanford and Son."
The series, adapted from the British show Steptoe and Son, became a ratings powerhouse and a cornerstone of 1970s television, running for six seasons and cementing Wilson’s place in TV history.
After "Sanford and Son" ended its run in 1977, Wilson starred on the sitcom "Baby ... I'm Back!" and later appeared on "The Love Boat," "The New Odd Couple" and "Girlfriends."
He is survived by his wife Cicely Loise Johnston and six children.
