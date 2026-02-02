50°
Fire crews respond to fire on Black Lake Avenue in Livingston

February 02, 2026
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — Fire crews are currently working a house fire on Black Lake Avenue in Livingston.

The fire began around 4:30 p.m. 

Drivers should avoid the area at this time. 

