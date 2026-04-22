Advocates rally in Baton Rouge in support of expanding the LA Gator Scholarship Program

BATON ROUGE - Students, families, and advocates rallied at the Pentagon Barracks in Downtown Baton Rouge, calling for more funding for the LA Gator Scholarship Program.

Kamyrn McKinnis is a graduating senior at Jehovah Jireh Christian Academy. It's a private school in Baton Rouge that she attends with help from an LA Gator scholarship.

"I'm currently the student council president. I definitely wouldn't be in the position I'm in if I had gone somewhere else," said McKinnis.

She was one of hundred who rallied downtown.

"It's so amazing to see everyone that LA Gator has helped this year and going on because it's so amazing to be able to choose your school and flourish in it," said McKinnis.

For the 2025-26 school year, more than 39,000 students applied for an LA Gator scholarship. Funding only covered about 6,000 scholarships.

Governor Jeff Landry is asking lawmakers to double funding for the next school year to $87 million. Advocates, like Scott Simo, state director of Americans for Prosperity, agree with the governor.

"We've talked to parents and students across the state, and they're all wanting to have a choice in education options," said Simon.

Don Gallaty said a scholarship gave his third-grade daughter a way out after being bullied in public school. He wants more families just like his to have that option through LA Gator.

"I'm just asking for a portion of my own tax dollars to send her to a school that fits her," said Gallaty.

Opponents argue that expanding the program could become unsustainable, and that it takes public dollars away from public schools.

On April 16, the House approved a budget for the next fiscal year that includes $87 million for LA Gator. That budget still has to be approved by the Senate.