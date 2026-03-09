Landry asks lawmakers: Do away with inspection stickers, fund LA GATOR, give him power over judges

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry renewed his call Monday to eliminate the annual paper chase for Louisiana drivers: lining up for inspection stickers.

Landry addressed lawmakers as they opened their 2026 session. In addition to eliminating the state's vehicle-inspection system, he also asked the Legislature to let more parents spend public money on private school tuition and let voters consider a plan to give Landry power over the judicial branch of government.

The governor said the annual wait for an inspection sticker is "annoying, inconvenient and serves little value" in the quest for public safety. The annual checks were set up to ensure vehicle equipment is working properly.

"Retiring the inspection sticker is about one simple idea: government should work for the people, not waste their time or money," Landry said.

Senate President Cameron Henry has opposed Landry's plan to increase funding for the LA GATOR scholarship program. Under Landry's budget proposal, funding would climb from $44 million to $88.2 million.

"I encourage you to strengthen the LA GATOR program, helping families access the school that best suits their child," Landry said. "We must find a path so that the hard-earned money of parents follows their child to the education of their choice."

Henry has said he wants the state to take additional time to see if students are benefiting, and whether the state should let all families, including those not usually eligible for state aid, seek public assistance to pay private school tuition.

And a West Monroe lawmaker has proposed letting the governor recommend the removal of judges, with the consent of the Legislature. Voters would have to adopt the proposal first.

Currently, checks and balances among the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government ensure no branch gets to powerful. Critics say giving the governor the right to recommend removals might improperly influence judicial decisions.

"Judges hold enormous power," Landry said. "They are not social workers with gavels."

The governor also thanked lawmakers for previously supporting the placement of the Ten Commandments in all public school classrooms, including at universities. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the law, though those who challenged it are considering an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"You have staked the flag of morality by recognizing that the Ten Commandments are not a bad way to live your life," Landry told lawmakers. "And students who don’t read them will likely have to read the criminal code."