Adult Literacy Advocates hosting 27th Scrabble Challenge at L'Auberge Casino
BATON ROUGE - It's time to dust off your Scrabble boards and shuffle some tiles! Thursday is the Adult Literacy Advocate's 27th annual Scrabble Challenge fundraiser.
Since 1966, the ALA has provided education programs in the Baton Rouge area to adults, helping improve their literacy skills. Proceeds from the event provide the funds necessary for the ALA to continue its mission.
The event includes three rounds of team Scrabble, a silent auction, a cash-split raffle, wine cork pull and a buffet with a cash bar.
Player tickets are $35 per person or $100 for a table, which includes four players. Silent auction tickets are $5 each.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the L'Auberge Casino and Hotel Baton Rouge.
To purchase tickets, click here.
