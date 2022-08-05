Latest Weather Blog
Addis residents feel overlooked after flooding takes over low-income housing
ADDIS - Addis residents are frustrated after dealing with flooding in their homes. They say leaders don't care because they live in a low-income housing area.
"First thing I did was go outside, had flashbacks of Katrina all the other hurricanes," one resident recalled.
Wednesday, the resident found the bottom half of her home underwater after between 4.5 to 6 inches of rain poured into the area.
"We just got up, and one of the children in the house came up and said, 'I can't go downstairs because there's this much water,'" she said.
It happened to the entire neighborhood.
"My son-in-law woke up, and he came downstairs, and he said, 'oh, look down there on the floor. Y'all ain't realize y'all full of water down there,' and he said the whole apartment is full of water," another resident said.
A third resident said this is the second time in two years the bottom half of his apartment flooded. Just two months after they finished renovating from the first disaster, his home flooded again, but he's not upset about that.
Trending News
"I really believe until it happens to one of them, then they will understand what we are going through," he said.
The man said he's upset that none of the city leaders have come out to see the damage or reached out to him or his neighbors.
"Don't sit back there and just be a 'yes person' and collect your check every month because, apparently, to me, that is what seems to be happening now. You have forgotten about the people," the resident said.
He wants someone to come out so they can see the conditions for themselves.
"You see, the road is leveled, but then when you get to the driveway, you have a drop... which means when all the water gets full, it's not going to run uphill. It's going to run downhill, which means all the water that's coming back there flows down here, and it lays here," he said.
WBRZ reached out to Addis leaders to discuss drainage within the town. The mayor's secretary told WBRZ he was not available until Monday, and each of the council members either declined to talk or did not answer the phone.
