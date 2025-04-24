Addis neighborhood evacuates as water rises; police chief says flooding has never been this bad

ADDIS — Water levels across the capital region rose and roads flooded after a deluge of rain Thursday morning.

In West Baton Rouge Parish, streets have begun to flood and high water signs were placed out to encourage people to stay off the roads. Several roadways were not visible as a result of the high water.

"WBRSO is currently responding to multiple vehicle crashes across the parish. Please slow down and drive with caution!" deputies said on Facebook.

About 40 people evacuated from a neighborhood off Chris Drive as flood levels continued to rise.

"Usually the drainage, if it doesn't dump a whole lot of rain in a short period of time it gets it out of here pretty quick but when you have so much in a short period it didn't have a chance to get out," Addis Police Chief Jason Langlois said. "Since I've been employed since 2003, and I've lived here since the '90s and I've never seen it this bad."

Langlois said that the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and Brusly Police Department assisted in the flood relief.

The West Baton Rouge government said that they were monitoring the heavy rain in the area and opened sandbag locations across the parish, asking that people bring their own shovels. The locations are as follows:

William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave. Port Allen

Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Ave. Port Allen

Alexander Park, 250 Elaine Street Brusly

Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Road, Port Allen

Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Road, Addis

South Winterville Water Tower

Lobdell Fire Station, 2937 Lafiton Lane, Port Allen

Addis Fire Station, 6875 Hwy 1, Addis

In Baton Rouge, River Road near LSU also flooded. Drivers should use caution when hitting the roads. Flooding was also been reported in other parishes, including Ascension, Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana.