Addis American Idol contestant gets emotional singing about friend killed in WBR crash
BATON ROUGE - Addis native and American Idol contestant John Foster sang an original song that he wrote in memory of his friend Maggie Dunn, who was killed when a police officer ran a red light during a chase and rammed into her vehicle.
The 18-year-old college student performed his song, titled "Tell That Angel I Love Her," during the round of 20 on Sunday night.
Voting opens at the end of the broadcast through the beginning of Monday night's show and can be accessed here - https://idolvote.abc.com/
