Addis American Idol contestant gets emotional singing about friend killed in WBR crash

2 hours 37 minutes 3 seconds ago Sunday, April 20 2025 Apr 20, 2025 April 20, 2025 8:25 PM April 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: American Idol on ABC

BATON ROUGE - Addis native and American Idol contestant John Foster sang an original song that he wrote in memory of his friend Maggie Dunn, who was killed when a police officer ran a red light during a chase and rammed into her vehicle. 

The 18-year-old college student performed his song, titled "Tell That Angel I Love Her," during the round of 20 on Sunday night. 

Voting opens at the end of the broadcast through the beginning of Monday night's show and can be accessed here - https://idolvote.abc.com/

