Actress, Phylicia Rashad, to become Dean of Fine Arts at Howard University

Phylicia Rashad

An award-winning actress who played a doctor on a sitcom that spent five consecutive seasons as television's number-one rated show has been appointed as dean of Howard University's College of Fine Arts.

Actress, Phylicia Rashad is now a Dean at the very university she graduated from in 1970, CNN reports.

Brimming with enthusiasm for her new role, Rashad issued a statement saying, "It is a privilege to serve in this capacity and to work with the Howard University administration, faculty and students in reestablishing the College of Fine Arts."

She will officially begin serving as dean on July 1, CNN reports.

The "This Is Us" star is returning to her former stomping grounds nearly fifty years after graduating from the university as magna cum laude with a bachelor's in fine arts.

Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick expressed his confidence in Rashad's ability to lead the reestablished College by means of a statement, which said: "I can think of no individual better suited to take on this role than Ms. Phylicia Rashad."

Frederick continued, "As we reintroduce our campus community and the world at large to Howard's College of Fine Arts, the dean will play an instrumental role in ensuring an auspicious beginning for this reestablished institution."

"Given Ms. Rashad's reputation as well as her capabilities and impressive list of accomplishments, she will undoubtedly empower the college to transcend even our incredibly high expectations. Under her leadership, Howard will continue to inspire and cultivate the artists and leaders who will shape our niche and national cultures for generations to come."

The 72-year-old Tony winning actress is well known for starring as Clair Huxtable in "The Cosby Show," which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992.