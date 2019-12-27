70°
Actress, Lily Tomlin, arrested while participating in climate protest

Lily Tomlin (l) and Jane Fonda (r) Photo: Vanity Fair

WASHINGTON D.C. - Deadline reports that Lily Tomlin was arrested was arrested on Friday in the latest climate protest led by her Grace & Frankie co-star, Jane Fonda.

Demonstrators chanted Tomlin's name in a show of support as she and more than a dozen others occupied the steps of the Capitol after a rally. 

This was the 12th straight week of climate protests, something Fonda plans to lead until mid-January, when Netflix's Grace & Frankie goes back into production.

Fonda was not arrested this week, but has been arrested in five previous protests.

During one of Fonda's recent arrests, she delivered an acceptance speech for her BAFTA award while handcuffed.  

