Accident on Highway 190 at LA-976 shuts down eastbound lanes, multiple serious injuries

4 hours 6 minutes 27 seconds ago Sunday, November 28 2021 Nov 28, 2021 November 28, 2021 8:59 PM November 28, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LIVONIA - A multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 190 near LA-976 left multiple people with serious injuries Sunday night.

State Police said the eastbound lanes of Highway 190 are closed, and drivers should expect extended closures.

No more information was immediately available. This is a developing story. 

