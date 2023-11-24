Accident creates Thanksgiving night backup on I-12 westbound at O'Neal

UPDATE: As of 10:10p.m., all lanes were back open and traffic was moving smoothly through the area.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - An accident with injuries is causing a minor backup on I-12 westbound near O'neal Lane.

The incident happened about 8:40 p.m. between Millerville and O'Neal. Initial reports from DOTD indicated minimal congestion, but traffic cameras show a slowdown approaching the scene as crews work to clear the vehicles involved.

The accident involved a semi-tractor trailer, which is blocking travel in the right lane.

Eastbound travel does not appear to be impacted.