A star studded movie with roots in Baton Rouge released Friday

BATON ROUGE - A star studded cast hit the silver screen in a movie with roots in the capital city. "The Iron Claw" is a movie based on real-life brothers and professional wrestlers that premiered across the country Friday.

It stars Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White. The film follows the Von Erich Brothers with their tragedies and triumphs in the world of 1980s wrestling. The A24 film was shot in Baton Rouge in 2022.

Scott Innes is a local radio host and the voice of beloved characters from Scooby Doo. In the movie, he plays the announcer in the wrestling ring.

"When they called action, it was like being at a match. I mean these cats were into this, and me too," Innes said.

Innes said when it came to the role, he wanted to make it his own. He says during the audition he was skeptical.

"My agent called me up, and said they're looking for a ring announcer for 'The Iron Claw', and I go 'They're going to hire somebody in Hollywood to do that,'" he said.

Innes recorded the audition and sent it off to his agent. The rest he says, has been a rollercoaster. In November, the red carpet rolled out for the national premiere in Dallas. Then, on Thursday, Celebrity Theatres in Baton Rouge hosted it's own local premiere.