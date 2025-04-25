A prayer answered: Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge lifts spirits of 93-year-old woman

BATON ROUGE — For 93-year-old Idell Hawthorne, the sound of power tools on Friday signaled more than just construction – it was the sound of change and compassion.

Hawthorne is one of many in Baton Rouge experiencing the kindness of strangers as volunteers with Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge worked to build a wheelchair ramp onto her home today. Doctors told Hawthorne she would have trouble with mobility after a fall she took in May 2016.

"I fell and hit my head, and the neurologist said I had brain damage," Hawthorne said.

After many nights of prayer, her hope was restored by the local chapter of the national nonprofit that offered to help build the ramp at her home.

"The ease of entry in and out of her home, and then just builds a sense of pride in her front yard, giving her an area to sit out in the sun and enjoy the beautiful weather," Kristopher Lewis, executive director of Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge, said.

Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge is a volunteer and donation-based organization that assists disabled individuals, veterans and seniors with home-related projects. The group also worked on three other projects across Baton Rouge on Friday.

"We were able to complete the project with just a couple of drills, a table saw, and a circular saw," Lewis said.

For Hawthorne, the ramp is a significant blessing.

"It has to be a blessing by God," Hawthorne said.

For more information on how to donate, volunteer or submit a form, click here.