A group, 100 Black Men, trying to end gun violence after death of three-year-old

BATON ROUGE- The death of three-year-old Devin Page Junior, who was shot in killed in his bed Tuesday night, has left the family of the victims devastated.

On Thursday, the family was accompanied by a group '100 Black Men' who are trying to come up with solutions to end gun violence. The group was out with the family giving out flyers and gun locks with the BRPD.

Dadrius Lanus is a leader of the group who says change is needed.

"We have to come up with preventative measures to ensure that something like this never happens across our community again. It's not just this family that is hurt it's this entire neighborhood," Lanus said.

Lanus also wants the community to trust him and his group, and urges everyone to speak up if they know something that can help stop violence.

"If you don't feel comfortable talking to local law enforcement, come and talk to the 100. Let us be the intermediary to have those conversations, because you have support here, you have assistance here, and now it's time for us to work together."

As for the family of Devin Page Junior, they are left mourning the loss of their child and grandchild. Cathy Toliver wants people to get active and speak out against gun violence so that her grandchild's death is not in vain.

"Our souls are broken so I'm telling you now open your mouths and say something...we're going to be on the streets with 100 Black Men and we are going to be fighting for this baby right here," Toliver said.

Police are still looking for a suspect and a motive in this case.