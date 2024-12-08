A ***FLOOD WATCH*** has been issued for portions of the Capital Area

The National Weather Service has issued a ***FLOOD WATCH*** for Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, St. James, and Tangipahoa Parishes. It will go into effect at 6 a.m. Monday and last through Noon Tuesday.

A FLOOD WATCH means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. For more on flooding safety, CLICK HERE.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.



An approaching slow frontal system will be moving through the area Monday into Tuesday. Generally, 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is forecast with locally higher amounts 2 to 4 inches likely. Periods of rain with rates around 1 to 2 inches per hour can be expected, which could result in street flooding issues for urban areas.

