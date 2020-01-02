A day late and a degree lower

While December started dreary and warmer than average, much cooler than average temperatures are anticipated over the next 48 hours.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Showers will begin to wrap up from west to east. Some clearing is anticipated as the day progresses—especially for locations northwest of Baton Rouge. Northerly winds will guide cooler air into the region and temperatures will be below average for the first time in over a week. The high will barely return to the low 60s. A chilly, clear night will follow with Thursday Morning lows near 40.

Looking Ahead: The week will conclude with a pair of seasonably cool and sunny days. High temperatures will struggle for the upper 50s on Thursday. Clear skies will remain overnight with a low in the upper 30s. Friday Afternoon will be a few degrees warmer than Thursday. Over the weekend, the Baton Rouge area will stay dry as temperatures try to moderate towards average with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

THE SCIENCE:

Forecast Discussion: A cold front has slipped southeast of the region and high pressure will continue to advance eastward thus clearing skies. Colder air is advancing and the conditions on Wednesday Night—clearing skies and light northerly winds—will be favorable for a significant cool down. Thursday Morning lows will be near 40. Similarly, after a cool, clear afternoon, Thursday Night will go even lower—into the upper 30s. 500mb forecast model trends are for vast ridging across the United States through the weekend. Meanwhile, surface high pressure will control the Eastern Half of the United States with northeasterly surface winds. This stable setup will keep skies mostly clear and the region dry through the weekend. Temperatures will respond to continued afternoon sunshine and slowly shifting winds by warming a little bit each day. A shortwave rippling through the zonal flowing sub-tropical jet stream will offer the next chance for showers on Monday.

--Josh

