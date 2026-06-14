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Two killed, two injured in wreck along Main Street near I-110
BATON ROUGE - Two people were killed and two were injured in a wreck along Main Street under the Interstate 110 overpass.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened around 4:25 p.m. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two were taken to hospitals in critical condition, officials said.
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The names of the deceased have not been released. No details about what caused the crash were immediately available.
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