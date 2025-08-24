77-year-old man found safe after reported missing Sunday morning

UPDATE: Larry Williams was found and returned home safely, according to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office. Read the original story below.

VACHERIE — The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a 77-year-old man from Vacherie who was reported missing Sunday morning.

Larry Williams was reported missing after he didn't come home Saturday night, according to SJPSO.

Deputies said Williams was last seen around 6:45 p.m. Saturday when he left his home on the 2000 block of Highway 20 to go to a restaurant in Metairie.

The approximately 5-foot-8-inch, 205-pound Black man was reportedly wearing a burgundy t-shirt, black cargo pants, and black shoes.

Williams drives a black 2018 Chevy Malibu.

SJPSO asks anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts to call them at (225) 562-2200.