70 for 70: Billy Cannon

BATON ROUGE — WBRZ's 70 for 70 will profile some of the personalities who have been on Channel 2's air since it began broadcasting 70 years ago.

This week on 70 for 70, you can hear the ghosts of the gridiron as we look back on legend Billy Cannon's run in Tiger Stadium.

In Capitol Park Museum, you can relive the glory days and see where Cannon's story began at Istrouma High School and see the the prize to his Heisman heroics.

Cannon is most known for his winning 89-yard run against Ole Miss on a Halloween night in 1959.

JP also spoke with Bunnie Cannon, his daughter, about Cannon's past, his counterfeiting arrest and how he spent the rest of his life as a dentist for the Angola State Penitentiary.

