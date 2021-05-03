73°
64-year-old paddleboarder bit by shark at Florida beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A 64-year-old woman was bitten by a shark, causing minor injuries.
According to the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue, the woman was in about 8-10 feet of water when the incident happened Friday morning. The victim felt the shark bite her foot, causing lacerations, as she was sitting on her paddleboard.
According to authorities, she was taken to a local hospital for treatment as a precaution.
