64-year-old paddleboarder bit by shark at Florida beach

5 hours 41 minutes 29 seconds ago Sunday, May 02 2021 May 2, 2021 May 02, 2021 9:11 PM May 02, 2021 in News
Source: Click Orlando
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: News 13

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A 64-year-old woman was bitten by a shark, causing minor injuries. 

According to the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue, the woman was in about 8-10 feet of water when the incident happened Friday morning. The victim felt the shark bite her foot, causing lacerations, as she was sitting on her paddleboard. 

According to authorities, she was taken to a local hospital for treatment as a precaution.

