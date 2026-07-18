41-year-old killed in early Saturday morning crash on Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE — One person is dead following an early Saturday morning fatal crash on Scenic Highway.

The crash occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. just south of La. 964 in East Baton Rouge Parish, killing 41-year-old Kelly Downey of Jarreau.

According to Louisiana State Police, Downey was driving a 2003 Honda Accord north on Highway 61 when the vehicle exited the roadway on the left side, traveled into the median and struck a concrete embankment before becoming engulfed in flames.

Downey sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.