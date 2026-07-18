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Baton Rouge 'Beat the Heat' event targets vulnerable residents with free heat and hurricane relief
BATON ROUGE — Families in Baton Rouge received free air conditioners and hurricane preparedness supplies at a community event focused on beating the heat and getting ready for storm season.
Residents also learned how to stay safe during extreme heat and severe weather, according to organizers.
Mayor Sid Edwards joined State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, State Sen. Regina Barrow and Bishop Raymond Johnson to help distribute the resources.
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Organizers say the event was designed to help vulnerable residents stay cool, prepared and protected throughout the summer and hurricane season.
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