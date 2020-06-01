4 men die in small plane crash in southern Illinois

CARLINVILLE, Ill. - Four men have died in a small plane crash in a southern Illinois farm field according to authorities.

According to ABC News, The single-engine Piper PA28 crashed shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday. It is unknown the circumstances in which the crash happened. The plane was destroyed upon impact.

Among those killed were the pilot, Joshua Sweers, and three passengers: Daniel Shedd, Daniel Schlosser, and John Camilleri.

No one on the ground was hurt.

The Federal Aviation Administration said they had no knowledge of the plane's departure and that then National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.