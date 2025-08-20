96°
4 injured after gravel truck overturns, vehicle catches fire; I-10 reopens near Lobdell Highway

Wednesday, August 20 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — Four people were brought to the hospital after a gravel truck overturned and another vehicle caught fire on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish on Wednesday morning.

Acadian Ambulance said that three people were transported via Airmed, and another was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center by West Baton Rouge Fire.

The interstate going westbound was closed between La. 1 and Grosse Tete starting around 6:20 a.m. By 8:50 a.m., one lane was open. The interstate reopened at around noon. 

