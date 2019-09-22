74°
Latest Weather Blog
350-pound firefighter sues his colleagues over harassment
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) - A Long Island firefighter is taking his colleagues to court for what he says was incessant teasing about his weight.
The New York Post reported Saturday that John Munro filed a discrimination lawsuit in federal court against fellow firefighters in the Suffolk County hamlet of Hauppauge (HAW'-pawg).
The nearly 350-pound Munro says he was called names like "cow" and harangued for taking up two seats in the fire truck.
Munro's attorney, Joshua Frank, says that after his client asked for an investigation, somebody tampered with his rope and harness.
Munro is a volunteer at the Hauppauge Fire Department. He seeks unspecified damages.
The fire chief did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officer shot, killed in Mandeville was former Marine; leaves behind 7 children
-
East Baton Rouge on track to break record number of overdose deaths
-
FEMA issues Livingston Parish deadline for flood prevention master plan
-
Zachary man drowns while attempting elaborate marriage proposal in Tanzania
-
Police officer dead, another injured after shooting in Mandeville
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar