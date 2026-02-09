$300,000 EBR Parish Schools check altered and cashed, other discrepancies highlighted in audit

BATON ROUGE — A check written by the East Baton Rouge Parish School District for more than $300,000 was altered and cashed in 2025, a report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office released Monday said.

According to the report, a school system check for $316,061.05 that was meant for insurance-related payments was intercepted in the mail and altered before being cashed. The school system filed a complaint with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the report added.

The bank froze the account and refunded the school district its money.

Another incident the report highlights was an employee at Westminster Elementary School who collected $1,750 from parents for an extracurricular cheer and dance event, but their children ultimately did not attend.

Parents believed the employee would reimburse them, but the responsibility was shifted to the school, which had to use public funds to refund the money, the report noted. No charges were filed, but the employee repaid the money to the school.

The auditor's report also found that the school system did not amend its budget for the federal Child Nutrition Fund when actual expenditures exceeded amended budgeted expenditures by more than 5%.

The full report can be read here.