3-year-old injured after accidental shooting Friday night

BATON ROUGE — A 3-year-old child was injured in an accidental shooting on Friday night, Baton Rouge Police say.

The accidental shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. Friday on North Ardenwood Drive. Officials say it was a non-life-threatening injury to the leg.

Officials said a family member was taken into custody but would not say if it was a parent.

Baton Rouge Police say this investigation is ongoing.