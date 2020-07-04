76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
3-year-old child dies by drowning in Port Allen

1 hour 18 minutes 45 seconds ago Saturday, July 04 2020 Jul 4, 2020 July 04, 2020 6:14 PM July 04, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

PORT ALLEN - A 3-year-old child drowned Saturday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m. officials received a call in regards to a child in distress in Port Allen.

Emergency crews transported the child to a hospital. The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital. 

Details are limited. This is a developing story. 

