3 arrested in multi-agency drug bust Wednesday

ZACHARY - Three people were arrested Wednesday after a months-long investigation into a meth dealer in Zachary.

According to the Zachary Police Department, 35-year-old Ashley Chaney was dealing drugs and being helped by 33-year-old Kailey Bourriague.

Investigators got a search warrant for Chaney's Zachary home and another residence in Baker, where they believed drugs were being sold and stashed.

Wednesday, Zachary and Baker police officers and deputies from East Feliciana and West Feliciana executed the search warrants and found the following items:

-91.7g of methamphetamine

-10.2g of heroin

-6.5g of MOJO (synthetic Marijuana)

-4.7g of marijuana

-10 suboxone strips

-349 illegal pills

Chaney was arrested and booked for:

-distribution of a Schedule I drug

-two counts of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug

-three counts of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug

-possession with intent to distribute a Schedule III drug

-possession with intent to distribute a Legend drug

-possession of drug paraphenelia

Bourriague was booked for:

-possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug

-possession of heroin

-possession with intent to distribute a Legend drug

-fugitive warrants

A third suspect, 33-year-old Joseph Mceachern, was arrested for fugitive warrants.