3 arrested in fatal hit-and-run accident in Gonzales; teenage driver had no license

GONZALES - Three people were arrested in the days following a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed 41-year-old Sarah Berteau.

According to State Police, 18-year-old Alexander Andrade was driving the car that hit Berteau shortly after 1 a.m. on July 24 when she was walking along LA-935.

Troopers said 30-year-old Charlie Andrade and 57-year-old Maria Diaz-Deandrade were both arrested for their involvement after the crash. They were arrested and booked with injuring public records and accessory after the fact. Charlie Andrade had an additional charge of failure to seek assistance and Maria Diaz was booked on obstruction of justice.

Alexander Andrade was arrested for hit-and-run driving, failure to seek assistance and driving without a license.