92°
Latest Weather Blog
Two pedestrians hit, killed in separate crashes in Livingston and Ascension parishes
Two pedestrians were killed in separate car crashes early Monday morning.
According to State Police, 41-year-old Sarah Berteau was walking along LA-935 near Roddy Road in Ascension Parish around 1 a.m. when she was hit by a car from behind. She died at the scene.
Troopers said 39-year-old Candace Linder was walking along LA-1024 in Livingston Parish with another person around 3:30 a.m. Both people were hit by a car from behind. The pair were taken to a hospital where Linder died.
Trending News
State Police said both Berteau and Linder were both wearing dark clothing when they were hit.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Board drops all death row inmates' names from docket, delaying possibility of...
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Charges dropped against convicted sex offender accused of raping juvenile
-
State plans to build barricade under Siegen Lane overpass to ward off...
-
Ready to dig in? More than 40 restaurants participating in Dig Baton...
-
'And We Went' installation at Baton Rouge Gallery serves as reminder of...