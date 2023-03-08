74°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Tails: Adopt Phoebe
2une In is partnering with the Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge for 2une In Tails! This week we are meeting Phoebe. She is available for adoption.
Phoebe might just be the couch-potato you're looking for.
- 2 years, 45 pounds
- Couch potato and cuddle bug who is convinced she’s a lap dog
- Just wants to be your shadow and lay with you
- Friendly with other dogs
- 95% house trained, kennel trained
- Highly food motivated
- Her favorite things include peanut butter KONGs, sun bathing, and napping
- Heartworm positive but has started treated
If you are interested in adopting Phoebe or learning more about the adoption process you can visit the Companion Animal Alliance, email adopt@caabr.org or click HERE.
CAA is located at 2550 Gourrier Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 7082.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shameless theft video highlights bigger problem, thefts go unreported
-
DOTD holds open house to answer questions about I-10 widening plans; many...
-
Livingston Parish Library Director resigns amid battle over censoring books
-
BRPD: No sign of 'foul play' in Georgia man's death; police looking...
-
Livingston sheriff's office employee arrested for escape and DWI, resigns her post
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs