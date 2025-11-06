59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Zachary's Rock Church hosting fifth annual holiday market this weekend

37 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, November 06 2025 Nov 6, 2025 November 06, 2025 7:01 AM November 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — Rock Church along Plank Road in Zachary is hosting a holiday market this weekend.

The free event, which is entering its fifth year, is happening Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

According to Sue Coates with the market, about 32 local vendors and food trucks will be set up for visitors to browse. Coates visited 2une In on Thursday to share more about the event. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days