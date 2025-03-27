65°
2une In Previews: Tire recycling event in Livingston Parish

2 hours 28 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, March 27 2025 Mar 27, 2025 March 27, 2025 6:12 AM March 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - Do you have old tires clogging up your backyard? If you're a resident of Livingston Parish, this weekend is your chance to be rid of them. 

On Mar. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon, Livingston residents can bring up to five car or small truck tires to the Department of Public Works where they will be taken off your hands free of charge. 

You must have a valid driver's license or other state ID to prove your residence. Tires from businesses will not be accepted. 

2une In's Abigail Whitam went live from the DPW to preview the event. 

