2une In Previews: The Mallory's Backyard Blues

ST. FRANCISVILLE — The blues are taking center stage at The Mallory during Friday's Backyard Blues.

Starting at 6 p.m., guests can enjoy a night of live music, ice-cold drinks and good vibes in St. Francisville.

Three different artists — the Josh Garrett Band, the Lil' Ray Neal Blues Band and Eric Johanson — will be bringing the blues vibes on Commerce Street.

Tickets for the event are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.