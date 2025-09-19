2une In Previews: The Mallory's Backyard Blues

89°
Friday, September 19 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. FRANCISVILLE — The blues are taking center stage at The Mallory during Friday's Backyard Blues. 

Starting at 6 p.m., guests can enjoy a night of live music, ice-cold drinks and good vibes in St. Francisville.

Three different artists — the Josh Garrett Band, the Lil' Ray Neal Blues Band and Eric Johanson — will be bringing the blues vibes on Commerce Street.

Tickets for the event are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. 

